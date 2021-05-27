Chiquis Rivera thinks of the surgeries after showing the rear: “It is worth”



Chiquis Rivera continues to cause controversy after posting an image on Instagram.

Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer. / Getty Images

The singer Chiquis Rivera is still in the eye of the hurricane for its physical issues. If it is not her bee waist, it is her rear that shows her off, flaunting the power of her curves. In this opportunity, the daughter of the late Jenni Rivera went out to write on social media about acceptance and self-love and on the decision that a person can make about getting some “fixes”, since he considers that he is totally worth it.

“Love yourself, accept yourself and approve yourself as you are… and if you want to make some arrangements here and there, it also works… “, were part of the words of the Grammy winner for those who follow her and it is surely a hint for the hosts of the show” Chisme No Like “. The latter assured a few days ago that Chiquis would have had a liposculpture in Tijuana with a plastic surgeon.

The famous one posted on her Instagram account an image of her rear to promote an anti-cellulite cream. This was worth so that, as well as he received many messages of affection, he also received a good round of criticism from his “haters”. Amen from a comment posted by his ex Lorenzo Méndez in his social networks, where he does not mention her, but the public assures that it would be a hint for the singer: “Everyone promotes their charango.”

Let us remember that until now, and according to Chiquis, the legal procedures for their separation have not yet been fully concluded. Even so, she has made it clear that whether or not she operates is just a matter of her. A few days ago, she admitted that she would soon have her breasts done to reattach the prostheses she had.

Regarding the debate of her waist, she said that she has the same one for which she has worked on the basis of good nutrition, daily exercises and her lemon water that helps her burn fat. This has been the object of ridicule by followers, because two days ago he appeared publishing that he was going to eat some tacos.

The truth is that, with surgery or not, Chiquis Rivera is a woman with whom many others have identified and who has left the name of the Hispanic woman on high. Precisely, to speak of the love that you should have yourself before anything, or anyone else.

