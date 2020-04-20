Chiquis Rivera sweeps her challenge blanket | Instagram

The singer Chiquis Rivera shared a photo in her official account of Instagram that has caused a stir on the Internet because she herself made your own challenge which has had quite a result, #CobijaChallenge.

You may remember the challenge pillow where what you have to do is put a pillow on the front of your body and tie it with a belt and that’s it.

Maybe Chiquis was a little more creative creating this new challenge and although many people thought it was a dress, it was not.

Through his stories he showed that indeed it’s a blanket The one she used caught a lot of attention is that the texture was quite fine and the way she put it on it did indeed look like a dress.

Although it was a blanket, they could see some curves of the interpreter, perhaps it captured the attention of one or another male because Chiquis She is a woman with tremendous curves which fascinates her to look.

“And this is called #CobijaChallenge … who is encouraged ??”, he shared in his post.

Chiquis has always been characterized by being a quite natural woman, with a very passionate and intense character and everything she does she always does with love.

If you know a little about the history and tastes of Chiquis You will know that she is addicted to bullfighting so we can continually see her wearing hip movements that are sure to make anyone who sees her sweat, so she never misses the chance to show off.

Janney Marin Méndez It is her married name, turned into a successful woman and with great talent despite the fact that many people have criticized her for years and even many dedicate themselves to it.

All this only causes Chiquis to be more sure of herself, which can be seen in her publications living happy and enjoying of the blessings you have.

