Chiquis Rivera shows off her legs with pantyhose and an ultra-short dress on Instagram

For days the daughter of the deceased singer Chiquis Rivera placeholder image he does not stop training and that is showing in his explosive curves. Just yesterday, the singer posted a photo on Instagram That left several drooling out. Leather boots, pantyhose and a very short printed dress, which exposed her legs, a favorite attribute of the fans of the beautiful artist, was the perfect mix to make her look like a goddess.

The Mexican singer shows that she is careful in her exercise routines. In fact, he has been publishing them in his stories and it is clear that he is literally ‘breaking a sweat’. In addition, its resistance is impressive. He does strength exercises that not everyone can do, in addition to a good batch of cardio and functional exercises. There’s no doubt Chiquis you are taking more care of your health. Let us remember that the winner of the Latin Grammy long ago started a diet ‘Keto’, in addition to the line of products and supplements that he launched some time ago that are based on his same experience with this type of diet.

This new stage of the singer, just when she has been estranged from her ex-husband for more time Lorenzo Mendez, It has been very moved. Not only did she win such a distinguished accolade right after the split, she has been the subject of many rumors regarding alleged romances.

Initially he was associated with Mr. Tempo. For this moment Chiquis he attended the press. Actually it almost always does. Then the rumors of a possible domestic violence by Lorenzo towards Chiquis, this after some statements by his brother Johnny Rivera. And recently she was linked with the photographer of her friend and singer Becky G. for a photo where she was seen as a copilot and the gentleman in question at the wheel.

But just a few hours ago Chiquis Rivera placeholder image I was in The Angels when she was intercepted by a journalist from the Telemundo ‘Tell me what you know‘. So he let the reporter know that he was not at all happy with his presence there. This when asked by the journalist if the singer was dating someone and who had sent her some flowers that she herself published on social networks.

Even so, Chiquis answered some questions but later said through his stories of Instagram: ‘… I don’t know how they knew it was there. I know They have behaved very badly with me … I don’t know why I have to give them reasons … I’m up to my mother, I’m sick of it ‘, she stated, evidently annoyed.

There is no doubt that it has been a lot of movement and changes that it has had Chiquis Rivera placeholder image lately. However, his energy still remains high working, creating and above all being a source of pride for many of the Hispanics.

