Chiquis Rivera shows off a plunging neckline that leaves little to the imagination | Instagram

Chiquis Rivera once again delighted her followers’ pupil by sharing a photograph in which she appears wearing a blazer with a fairly pronounced neckline.

In the photograph, he appears wearing a purple two-piece suit, pants and blazer, which was the one that caught the most attention and also in the company of another young woman.

The interpreter of “Paloma Blanca” has a curvy figure And whenever he shares a photograph or video, he attracts attention not only for his figure but also for his charisma and friendliness.

It may interest you: Video Chiquis Rivera presumes his rearguard in Tiktok

Chiquis Rivera and her husband Lorenzo Mendez They currently live in the United States, a country that has exceeded the figures that in the first countries in which it became contagious, so it is alarming for an older person to be close to another at the moment since recently a person left his house Elder yelled at her husband.

“Coming Soon @beflawlessskin” shared in his post, possibly a new business he is starting.

Follow us on Google News, click on our star

There it goes again Chiquis Rivera! She in SEGURA, She in POSE, She in … What title do you put on the photo? pic.twitter.com/BTHHMyu1Uu – RELEASE IT HERE (@Sueltalo_Aqui)

April 17, 2020

Although Chiquis On several occasions she has been criticized by Internet users, making bad comments about her weight, the interpreter does not seem to care and still presumes her body, although she has exercised for a long time and carries a balanced diet reason why it has seen results and it has been presumed in several of its histories.

The criticisms do not affect Chiquis because he concentrates on his affairs, his work, his marriage and his entire family, so he surely does not have time to think about other things.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

Despite the fact that Janney Marin Mendez comes from a quite controversial family because of the members that many of them are dedicated to singing as well as their late mother Jenni Rivera, the singer is a bit removed from that environment.

Although sometimes she is part of strong conflicts herself, perhaps she is something she cannot avoid because she is a public figure.

Read also: Lorenzo Méndez pranks Chiquis Rivera and makes her angry