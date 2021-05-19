Chiquis Rivera shows her pants with a transparent suit and sets Instagram on fire



Chiquis Rivera shows her pants when wearing a transparent dress and causes a sensation on social networks.

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris. / Getty Images

Singer Chiquis Rivera placeholder image he came back to set social media on fire with its incredible sensuality. This time his “look” had everything to do with it and that is that the daughter of Jenni Rivera boasted in Instagram a transparent dress with which she showed her black pants. In addition, very removed from the pain, he moved his “tail” without any kind of shame, because he knows perfectly that this is one of the attributes that his fans flatter him the most.

The beautiful artist always makes known the outfits she uses before going to record “Tengo Talento Mucho Talento”, a program in which she works as a jury. Many times, if not almost always, Chiquis leaves more than one drooling the slime. If there is something that the singer dominates, in addition to the scenarios, it is The art of seduction.

Just recently a whole controversy arose, as Chiquis appeared on his social networks pulling up a top, lowering his pants and showing off the bee waistband that is spent. However, in the “Gossip No Like” program they assured that the singer would have supposedly gone to have a liposculpture with a plastic surgeon in Tijuana.

(Go to minute 48:49)

Days before, when her “haters” criticized her for showing off her figure on social networks, she issued a non-formal statement and on video: “I’m taking care of myself a lot, I drink water with lemon in the morning and on an empty stomach, I’m exercising too much and I take supplements… I have the waistline for which I work ”.

He also announced on that occasion that he had indeed gone to see that surgeon but because he wants to meet again. place breast implants that was removed once. He assured that he wants to fix “the boobies”, so he will soon have a new surgery.

Regarding your divorce. The last time she declared from the same DJ that, for her part, she was already ready and that she was supposedly waiting for him to Lorenzo Mendez respond. The latter also declared to the press: “Everything has already been said. Everything is signed … Yes, we are…“.

He is still related to Emilio Sánchez, his friend’s photographer and also a singer Becky G, with whom he has recently appeared in some social photos. Even so, neither she nor Emilio have affirmed or denied the supposed romance.

