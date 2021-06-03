Chiquis Rivera showed how her breast surgery is going and confessed: “I wanted them more standing up”



Chiquis Rivera offers details of her breast operation.

Photo: Alberto Tamargo / Sipa USA. / Grosby Group

Few days ago Chiquis Rivera visited a plastic surgeon in Tijuana and immediately the speculations for said consultation began to circulate. It turns out that although many believed that their tiny waist is due to liposculptureIt was not that area of ​​the body that the singer operated on. Jenni Rivera’s daughter got boobies, well I wanted them more standing, as he said in some stories of Instagram. At the same time he opened his sweatshirt and showed how the surgery was going.

A few days after returning from that medical appointment, her own Chiquis published a video in which he said that nothing had been done, but that he had planned get breasts. Lorenzo Méndez’s ex would have removed breast implants a while ago and now he put them back on. In that video, he assured that it was something that had to be fixed.

Through some new Instagram stories, Chiquis made it clear to his fans that he had surgery on the bust and not on a gastric sleeve as, according to her, some media that cover show business would have ensured. Just the day of surgery She posted a photo in a surgical gown indicating that she was ready and that everything had been a success. Now she confirms it and appears quite excited and recovered on a physical level.

On the other hand, her romance with photographer Emilio Sánchez going from strength to strength. Although she has already admitted that they are getting to know each other and that she cannot be sure yet if it is something fixed (all this without saying the name of the supposed heartthrob) they are seen together almost always and, with the passing of the days, they have become inseparable. He attended a concert where Chiquis participated. Both behind the scenes and in every detail, Emilio was right next to her at all times. By the way, the niece of Lupillo rivera it was launched with a magnificent presentation.

