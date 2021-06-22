Chiquis Rivera records playful video with a lollipop in hand



Chiquis Rivera records a playful video with a lollipop in hand.

Photo: Frazer Harrison. / .

In the midst of all the controversy in the Rivera family over the inheritance left by the late singer Jenni Rivera, your oldest daughter, Chiquis Rivera placeholder image, took a break from the drama to continue working and show off all your sensuality. Yesterday, the singer uploaded to her stories of Instagram a video where she looked very playful with a lollipop.

At first it was believed that this was part of a new video musical, but it turns out that it is the launch of some of their beauty products. His new line will be in honor of his birthday. In the behind video cameras, Chiquis Rivera placeholder image appears dressed in red with a ponytail up in her hair and a lollipop in hand. The singer does sexy moves and play while a cameraman pans through the Chiquis’s sensual gifts. There is no doubt that, when it comes to seduction, Chiquis Rivera placeholder image it has no compon.

As for her looks, she has shared little lately. Rather this video, where Chiquis looks playful with her lollipop It was like eye drops to his fans. The problems within his family, especially now that his younger brother Jhonny López has come out to talk about the whole problem regarding Jenni Rivera’s inheritance and how supposedly their uncles have never shown them a cut of accounts of that money. He assures that the registry in theory should receive Jenni Rivera’s children on an annual basis, it has never reached his hands.

These details were told by Jhonny in the “El Gordo y La Flaca” program exclusively. Meanwhile, his uncle Juan Rivera does not stop doing “En Vivos” if it is not to talk about his problems with his other brother Lupillo Rivera, who would have called him a thief, it is to send him threatening messages in that sense: “If you keep talking carnal , I’m going to tell everything … “, he said at the time.

As for Rosie Rivera, she recently said she didn’t want to give interviews. He asked the media not to approach him, as this problem has revived his post-traumatic stress disorder. The same that appeared for the first time with the rape of which he was a victim at the hands of his brother-in-law, Jenni Rivera’s first partner, who also abused his daughters Chiquis and Jacqie Rivera.

The latter would be the new executor of Jenni Rivera’s estate after the resignation of Rosie Rivera. He is already preparing Jacqie. As several family members have signed, this process will take a while.