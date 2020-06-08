Chiquis Rivera surprises with her image The singer, daughter of Jenni Rivera, reappears sexier than ever A few days ago, it was confirmed that she and Lorenzo Méndez took time after their marriage crisis

Chiquis almost shows her breasts after her separation from Lorenzo Méndez. It seems that the marriage crisis affected Chiquis Rivera and her husband, Lorenzo Méndez, in different ways, because while he announced that he would be away from social networks for a time, Jenni Rivera’s daughter reappeared sexier than ever.

With an original fitted dress that reveals her shapely legs and her prominent breasts, the singer uploaded a photo to her official Instagram account and so far has more than 135 thousand likes. In the image she appears sitting on a few bales of a pot while touching her blouse and she is almost about to see something else from her breasts.

Among the celebrities who “liked” this heart-stopping photograph of Chiquis Rivera are her sister Jenicka López, her grandmother, Mrs. Rosa Rivera, her aunt Rosie Rivera, the singers Beatriz Adriana Solís and Marilyn Odessa, the Argentine journalist Javier Ceriani and the renowned journalist Myrka Dellanos.

“It matters little to me whether or not they talk about me without showing their faces … If they point me out for walking in the parrandas … This is my life, this is how I want to live” #LasDestrampadas with my girls @helen_ochoa @elyquinterooficial I Love You !!! #Playlist ”.

Although it is a topic that Chiquis Rivera launched a couple of months ago, it gives the impression that she has a special dedication, and more at this time when she is separated from her husband, Lorenzo Méndez, due to a marriage crisis.

Her fans did not overlook the fact that the singer looks sexier than ever and they let them know: “I had already mentioned it to you, but @disney escaped a princess @chiquis”, “You look spectacular”, “Chula” , “My baby is so precious”, “You are so cute”, “I love you”, “Very pretty Chiquis, everything going”, “Beautiful, my favorite ‘unraveled’ … I love her”.

For her part, an admirer did not miss this opportunity to dedicate the following words to the singer: “My Janney, how I love you. You know? I believe that God put you in this world with the purpose of brightening the lives of many people and that is what you do, you radiate light wherever you go, you are magic, you are energy, thank you for existing ”.

“You are the greatest gift that God has given me, I love you”, “I can’t cope with your beauty @chiquis”, “How beautiful the girl”, “I melt”, “For God’s sake”, “Mommy, her face seems carved by the angels themselves ”,“ You are perfect ”,“ Que bella Chiquis ”, you can read in more comments directed at Jenni Rivera’s daughter.

And when you would think that the raunchy compliments would come from some admirer, it was a fan who was very effusive with Chiquis Rivera: “Wow, what… you’re beautiful !!! It seems to me that I have that same fire that runs through your veins, oops, is that we are soul mates. ”

It was striking that a user used the phrase of a song by the musician Camilo Echeverry, husband of Evaluna Montaner, to flatter the famous singer: “Chiquis, because you are perfect without 90. 60, 90”.

