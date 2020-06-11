The singer surprises with video on social networks Chiquis Rivera confesses why she was away from social networks Her husband, Lorenzo Méndez, does something similar

After making the decision to stay away from social media for a while, the singer Chiquis Rivera reappears and confesses the reasons that led her to make this decision, at the same time that her husband, Lorenzo Méndez, did something similar in the midst of the crisis. marriage that the couple is currently going through.

You can see a video on Chica Picosa’s Instagram account, which was taken from the singer’s Instagram stories, in which Jenni Rivera’s daughter confesses why she was away from social networks.

With almost 7,000 views so far, Chiquis Rivera said: “Many people have been asking me why I retired for a few days from social networks and (it was) for various reasons, but more than anything to focus on myself, on Janney, in my heart, in my mind. ”

The singer, who married Lorenzo Méndez in 2019, is aware that many things have been said everywhere and that there are different stories and different versions, which has been a difficult time for her.

“I think that sometimes it is very important to clear the mind. Sometimes, social networks can, with everything that was happening, with the pandemic and because this year, you know, it started half a cannon with the Kobe (Bryant), the pandemic and with what was happening with #BlackLivesMatter and sometimes I kind of wanted to rest too. “

Chiquis Rivera, who at all times wore dark glasses, assured that he wanted to show all his support for #BlackLivesMatter by moving away from social media for a while and taking a moment of silence: “Read, focus on myself, my house, my family, and Well, nothing is nothing out of the ordinary. “

Lastly, the singer, daughter of Jenni Rivera, affirmed that over time she will talk about certain things, but confessed that she did miss her fans: “I hope that you have also missed me a little bit. Sometimes it’s good to miss us, isn’t it? So take a little space and well, now, I’m going to eat, I’m hungry. “

Before this video ended, Chiquis Rivera surprised with an image that said the following: “Never judge a person by what others say or tell you… do your own research and feel things for yourself. Don’t be a follower, be a leader ”.

Some users of this page did not take long to react to this video, although it was not what the singer would expect: “She returned because she cannot bear that her uncle (Lupillo Rivera) is the center of attention, she is already the same as the other (Mayeli Alonso ) saying that she is going to speak ”,“ ‘A lot of people have been asking me’ (when nobody asks her, but you still want to say something. A classic), hahaha ”,“ It didn’t last long, how could we miss her? It didn’t even last a week, I think. ”

