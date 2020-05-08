Chiquis Rivera prepares musical surprise for his fans | Instagram

Janney Marín Méndez better known as Chiquis Rivera shared some videos referring to a new musical surprise for his fans.

Rivera invited them to listen to part of their new project hoping they liked it and at the same time to try to guess the name of the song.

His followers will surely be more than excited with the lyrics of his new song, with part of it that was what he shared in his official account of Instagram.

“Something new! #ComingSoon. Say what do you think is the title of this new song?” Rivera wrote, hoping that by listening they would solve the mystery.

As always, her husband Lorenzo Méndez is supporting her in all the projects that she carries out as a good companion in life who admires her and above all who loves her because at every opportunity he shows it to her.

Both are complicit and never waste the opportunity Of boasting the great love they have, they are one of the most beautiful couples in the middle of regional Mexican music.

Although they were criticized early in their relationship and marriage, Chiquis He was not surprised because for years he has been harassed by Internet users who are looking for any pretext to make his life impossible, something that fortunately they will never achieve.

Chiquis learned to live with criticism so that they do not affect her because she understands that there will be people who adore her and support everything she does, there will be others who will criticize her for the same for any step she takes, so she decided to put aside the negative things and focus on the positive, as everyone should do.

That is why Chiquis Rivera has become a loyal fan of her and her music, as well as the products that she sells because, like her person, they are excellent.

“Preparing a surprise for you what you think it is,” he shared in his second post.

