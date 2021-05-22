Chiquis Rivera poses without a bra and this time she showed more than her flat stomach

Chiquis Rivera placeholder image raised the temperature of all and is that lately this has become a habit in the life of the singer. In her social networks, Lorenzo Méndez’s ex has been exposing all the achievements of her diet and exercises. He has exposed not only his flat stomach, but also part of his butt, on more than one occasion.

But today, she has not only wanted to expose her abdomen, but also left her breasts without a bra visible, by posing openly with a shiny sequined jacket, which does not close in the front. This is one of the many outfits with which he has surprised his fans in the program “Tengo Talento, Mucho Talento”.

With the photograph of the sequin suit he left the following words: “It is the way you feel about yourself that makes you shine differently.” The image itself has earned him more than 60 thousand likes on Instagram and comments such as: “Hot stuff”, “Baby Mía”, “Beautiful”, “Hot”.

Celebrities like Francisca Lachapel and Olga Tañón they have also liked the post.

Chiquis has also found real delight in shiny, see-through dresses.

But she has also developed a real passion for evening dresses that have matching long gloves as an accessory. Two pieces with this type of design have already been modeled in two colors, the first was in velvet blue and the second is a fiery red satin.

Here is a sample of one of the videos with which Jenni Rivera’s daughter has scandalized her followers. And he has also said that drinking water with lemon is how he has managed to lose weight.

