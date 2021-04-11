Chiquis Rivera opened her robe to show her flat stomach and showed a little more

Chiquis Rivera placeholder image she’s getting bolder and bolder. Through his Instagram stories, he shares his day-to-day activities. From their diets, to their makeup and makeup removal routines. She has also shown part of her exercise routine and on other occasions her days on the road, and how music and singing while listening to the radio are often of great help to her, in the search for peace and relaxation.

But, she has also found the opportunity to show off her beauty on social networks, in various ways. Sometimes through her fashionista vein as she shows off many of the outfits that make her feel best, from professional sexy to sultry and diva. Although this is not the only vein he has exposed. The ex of Lorenzo Méndez has also stood out.

Chiquis has posed on several occasions, not only with tiny clothes, swimsuits and even bikinis. The singer has also posed nude for this famous social network and has even managed to circumvent the censorship of Instagram.

A few hours ago, for example, she lifted her robe to show her tanned skin, a flat, muscular stomach, in addition to her pink lace-trimmed panties. Here the video, that his fans have not missed.

This seems to be the new face of Chiquis Rivera on Instagram, more cheerful, daring, sensual and fashionista.

Here are some of her sexy and daring posts:

This is how she likes to shape her figure and her dressing tastes:

