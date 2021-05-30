Chiquis Rivera no longer hides his relationship with Becky G’s photographer, Emilio Sánchez



Chiquis Rivera no longer hides her romance with Emilio Sánchez.

Photo: Rodrigo Varela. / Getty Images

Despite not having confirmed that she has a new boyfriend, Chiquis Rivera placeholder image undoubtedly he no longer hides his relationship or whatever i have with her friend’s photographer and also singer Becky G, Emilio Sanchez. It was precisely he who published a photo in his your Instagram account on his birthday, in which he clearly implied that he is very excited and grateful for the company of Jenni Rivera’s daughter.

“All I want for my birthday is …” was the message with which Emilio accompanied the tender image next to Chiquis. There is no doubt that, even if a very recent relationship, they both look happy and already they would be stopping hiding the secret a bit. The singer said recently that she had already signed the document of divorce from Lorenzo Méndez. That is, you have no legal obligation to anyone on a personal level, even if the process lasts a few months.

Recently, the cameras of Suelta la Sopa they captured Chiquis Rivera with Emilio and immediately he would have let go of the photographer’s hand. Both were having dinner with some friends, when they were intercepted at the exit while they were waiting for the car.

In theory, Lorenzo and Emilio would have been friends according to various sources and according to some hints that Lorenzo Méndez would have published on his Instagram account, where he implied that Chiquis had already gone out with several of his friends. Recently they asked him about Emilio and the singer said, ironically, that he did not know who he was, laughed and left. The truth is Chiquis Rivera and Emilio Sánchez they have smiles that speak for themselves.

Keep reading:

Chiquis Rivera boasts her explosive curves to the rhythm of the “Pink Panther” but they call her “Miss Piggy”