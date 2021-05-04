Chiquis Rivera lowered her pants, raised her shirt and showed that she has a bee waistband



Chiquis Rivera lowered her pants and pulled up her shirt to show her bee waistband.

Photo: Alexander Tamargo. / Getty Images

Singer Chiquis Rivera placeholder image She told all her followers that she has a small waist and for that she lowered her pants a little, raised her shirt and shamelessly showed from different angles the bee waistband she has developed in recent months. Obviously you could see the great change and especially its other curves that made the followers of the famous delight and throw hundreds of compliments.

It is seen that Chiquis is very proud of the results of her effort. The daughter of the late singer Jenni Rivera he has been training very hard every day. He has been seen doing functional exercises that work with his body weight, as well as high-impact cardio such as boxing. Also, with your busy schedule, you shouldn’t be given a chance to eat a lot of junk. Let’s remember that Chiquis not only has her musical projects but is also a businesswoman.

The winner of the Grammy Award has a line of nutritional supplements. She is also increasingly expanding her own makeup brand of which she is the image and to top it off, is one of the judges of the reality show “Tengo Talento Mucho Talento” on Estrella TV. This is not to mention that he is still in charge of being aware of his younger brothers, his grandmother. madam Rosa and attend different social events.

Still, she always has time to show off her legs and do her suggestive and sexy dances in Instagram for which the suitors rain every day. But she, although she has been the subject of many dimes and diretes, still does not affirm a single romance with which she has been associated lately.

With Mr. Tempo the thing stayed there and it seems that there was only one work relationship that turned into a closer friendship and that was captured by the cameras of various media. Already more recently, He has been associating with Emilio Sánchez, who is the photographer of his friend and singer Becky G, but Chiquis has neither affirmed nor denied anything. In fact, he got upset with one of the reporters from Tell me what you know and said in social networks that he had no idea how they knew she would be in the place that he was and that he does not feel that he should explain his life of any kind.

Let’s remember that just a few months ago, the legal separation with her ex-husband Lorenzo Mendez took course. He has said that he is very fond of him and that She was always willing to give the relationship opportunities. This, in a very heartfelt interview that he offered to fellow singer Larry Hernández.

Without a doubt, it has been five very busy months for Chiquis Rivera, but the singer is always seen working hard not only in her musical career but also in her physical appearance and the public sees it and appreciates it.

