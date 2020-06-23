Chiquis Rivera, Lorenzo Méndez and the messages that indicate a definitive separation | Reform

Chiquis Rivera and Lorenzo Méndez have given much to talk about in recent days because everything indicated that they were separated, then it was they who confirmed it.

However, there was hope that the singing couple would reconcile, but it seems that divorce is most likely.

The followers of both are devastated after seeing the messages that both published on social networks and that could indicate that everything is over Between both.

The former vocalist for La Original shared that he would be away from social media for a while, concentrating better on his projects; However, he could not resist it and published something with which he apparently indicates that everything has been lost.

Your will be done, thank you Lord, he shared on his networks.

Thy will be done thank you Lord ❤️ – Lorenzo Mendez (@LorenzoMendezz)

June 23, 2020

❤️ – Lorenzo Mendez (@LorenzoMendezz)

June 23, 2020

On the other hand, on the occasion of Father’s Day, Chiquis shared a message congratulating the important men in her life, among whom Lorenzo appeared, whom she described as her still husband, which seems to indicate that soon she will no longer be.

To my still husband @ lorenzomendez7, the interpreter of Anímate started and you will see with her message.

Jenni Rivera’s daughter pointed out that Méndez is an incredible father, thanked her for sharing moments as a family with her daughter Vicky and ended by saying a painful “I love you”.