Chiquis Rivera looks like a Queen Bee with a tremendous look | Instagram

Janney Marin Méndez better known as Chiquis Rivera shared a new photograph on her Instagram account where she commemorates Bee Day looking like a Queen bee.

Honoring the phrase Chiquis Rivera She wore an outfit fit for a queen, even wearing a crown.

Wearing long curly blonde hair and fuchsia lips, accessories in the shape of bees and a mustard-colored jacket is the star of his snapshot.

It may interest you: Chiquis Rivera confesses if she and Lorenzo Méndez were infected

LOVING, CARING AND PROTECTING OUR BEES was the title of his publication.

“In accordance with all known aviation laws, there’s no way a bee can flyr. Its wings are too small to lift its fat little body off the ground. The bee, of course, flies anyway. Because bees do not care what humans think is impossible. “-Film of the BEE“, part of its description.

Follow us on Google News, click on our star

“Love, care for and protect our bees! Without them, we are literally nothing!” Chiquis concluded.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

Many of his followers agree that we must take care of these insects since thanks to them we can enjoy a delicious honeyIn addition to pollinating flowers and other plants, it is important to know that we depend on these animals to enjoy certain pleasures of life.

“Hahaha, only you would use a quote from the movie of the bee I love you”, shared one of his followers very happy.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel and get more from Show News!

In addition to being a successful singer and daughter of a legend of the regional mexican music Chiquis Rivera is currently happily married to the also singer Lorenzo Méndez, it was because of him that he changed his last name.

Chiquis continually shares photos and videos, as well as the progress of her songs despite being in quarantine, which makes her fans very happy, because we can entertain ourselves with something different and seeing her and her stories is very entertaining.

Read also: Video Chiquis Rivera hypnotizes Instagram with her curves

.