“Chiquis Rivera lies”, they assure that her waist is not by diet but by a plastic surgeon!

Few days ago, Chiquis Rivera placeholder image he boasted the wasp waistband that he has supposedly managed to achieve by being “taking good care of himself”, as he said in one of his stories in Instagram. But, our friends from “Gossip No Like“, Who always follow their journalistic instinct, began their inquiries and clearly stated:”Chiquis is lying!“. Drivers ensure that that waistband was made by a plastic surgeon in Tijuana.

Elisa Beristain and Javier Ceriani they assure that they had given the news as in December. Supposedly, Chiquis would have gone to Tijuana with him Dr. Victor Gutierrez. An informant from the journalists assured that the singer a liposculpture would have been done. The most feared couple in the show business said that even Doña Rosa accompanied her to take care of her. They also explained what this doctor does with the waist. Finally, they let Chiquis know that: “It is dishonest with the fans to lie to them like this …”.

A few days ago, the singer would have mounted a video on her social networks in which he pulled up his shirt and pulled down his pants to show off his tiny waist to the beat of Shakira. He later published a photograph next to a Plastic Surgeon. Criticisms for Jenni Rivera’s daughter They did not wait so she went out to clarify the situation.

He assured that he is taking good care of himself and taking daily supplements such as collagen, protein, etc. In addition, he ensures that he trains and exercises a lot on a daily basis. He said that she has the waist for which she has worked. Also that one of the tricks that has made her lose weight is water with lemon on an empty stomach recommended by his grandfather.

He also took advantage of the video to confirm that, indeed, a new cosmetic surgery but what will it be to replace the breast implants. He assured that he had previously removed them, but that now he will put them on again because he wants to make some arrangements there. He made it clear that he will do it “just because and because he does what I caused him to do.”

Regarding his professional career, yesterday Chiquis left everyone with their jaws on the ground when giving a presentation at the concert “They and their music”That was broadcast by Univision and that was a Latin Grammy production. There he shared a stage with Dolly Parton and was seen with a red dress that had a neckline that reached to the thigh. The truth has nothing to envy the great singers who gathered there.

As for her heart, the photographer she has been linked to in recent weeks has been said to have traveled to Miami. Same place where Chiquis was participating in the concert during the Mother’s Day. The gentleman is called Emilio Sánchez and works with one of Chiquis’s best friends, the also singer Becky G. Lorenzo Méndez’s ex He has not denied, nor affirmed the romance.

