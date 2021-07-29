Chiquis Rivera jacket shows it all, charms in sight! | Instagram

He wore it all! The beautiful grupera singer Chiquis Rivera really surprised Internet users by choosing to show off her charms a jacket that does not separate anything from the view of her followers.

Janney Marin Rivera She took advantage of her participation in Tengo Talento Mucho Talento to show off her curves to the fullest and flirt a bit with viewers and Internet users, who did not miss her outfit thanks to a small recording that goes around social networks.

Chiquis Rivera literally shone in the famous television program, as the daughter of Jenni Rivera He chose black pants to show off, but what dazzled everyone was his shiny and translucent jacket that revealed what was under that closure.

To increase the anxiety in her admirers, the beautiful Chiquis Rivera placeholder image He chose to wear a skin-colored garment under the jacket, which surely left more than one nervous. The interpreter of Anímate y verás complemented her outfit with a half cola and a glass of drink that was also quite bright, in the JLo style.

LOOK AT THE ATTRACTIVE CHIQUIS HERE

Although many throw negative comments for Chiquis for being a curvy woman and showing herself more than flirtatious on social networks, apparently the famous has learned to ignore them and lead life in her own way.

Contrary to negative comments, there are many admirers of the singer who do not stop being aware of each of her publications and photographs on social networks, this to fill her with hearts and compliments.

For the businesswoman it does not matter what outfit she chooses, a lot or a little clothes does not matter, because her safety and beauty are not waiting for what others think, but for how she feels herself. Congratulations!.