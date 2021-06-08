Chiquis Rivera is seen naked and covers her crotch only with a towel while she massages herself



Chiquis Rivera can be seen naked and barely covers her crotch with a towel while she massages herself.

Photo: Ed Silva- / Grosby Group

Between the pitched battle that he stars with his uncles, Chiquis Rivera he does not stop attending to his figure and shows the massages being performed totally naked and barely covering her crotch with a tiny towel. This would be necessary after the breast surgery that was performed to get rid of all the fluid that accumulates in the body. They are also good for shaping the figure.

Very out of pain, lying on a massage table and with almost all her skin was bare, Chiquis Rivera covered “her noble parts” with a tiny towel and she was very happy for the changes she is achieving in her figure with some massages that Katy does. The specialist had gloves and gave a lot of movement to her hand in the outer area of ​​the thighs as well as in the singer’s waist.

The Instagram account Escandalo_o affirmed when publishing this video of Chiquis, that the daughter of the late Jenni Rivera he had a gastric sleeve done. However, Chiquis has not lost enough weight unlike the other famous Adamari López, in whom that theory had more place. The truth is that Chiquis’s waist has reduced its size. Precisely in “Gossip No Like” assure that Chiquis would have gone to Tijuana to have a liposculpture with a plastic surgeon.

At that time, Chiquis said that he did go to see that doctor in Tijuana but because he would do the “boobies” and that he would have no problem saying if something else was operated. Apparently, the singer wanted the breasts more paraditos and that is why he spoke at the time of putting the prostheses back on.

As for your heart, He has already freely published his love for the photographer of his friend and also singer Becky G, Emilio Sánchez, who does not stop pampering her and being by her side at all times. Not only in his musical successes but now when he has a hard time with his uncles.

Days ago, the media assured that Jenni Rivera’s children have requested an audit of the companies run by their aunt Rosie Riveraas she is the executor of Jenni’s estate. Just before she died, the singer who lost her life in a plane crash, would have left his eldest daughter, Chiquis Rivera, out of the will. This after supposedly having been romantically linked with Jenni’s partner at that time, Esteban Loaiza.

Chiquis has denied that assertion saying that she would be unable to do something like that and that her mother knew it. Just a few hours ago, his uncle Juan Rivera, who is also accused of having used too much the fortune left by Jenni, said in a forceful way that neither he nor his sister Rosie fear the audit. He also added that he was the only one who defended Chiquis when her mother thought that her own daughter had something with her partner at that time. But that it was time to speak, that he cannot risk the well-being of his own children simply for the pain of others (referring to the children of his sister Jenni).