Chiquis Rivera is willing to be a mother anyway and is so concerned about the issue that she has decided freeze your eggs.

The interpreter of Anímate and you will see shared on their social networks that she is interested in being a mother, something that worries her about having 35 years old and that is why he decided to undergo this procedure.

Jenni Rivera’s daughter shared a video with the doctor for those women who are thinking about this option and clarified some doubts.

Chiquis questioned what would happen to his eggs if he lost his life, to which the doctor indicated that it is his decision and must clarify it in his will.

Another of the famous questions was whether the eggs could remain without being fertilized after their current complicated emotional situation.

The specialist known as doctor g He noted that they can be fertilized at any time, so that is not a problem.

Chiquis Rivera has shared on some occasions having some gynecological complications, so it is not surprising that she has decided to take this type of measure.

Until now it is unknown if he will return or not with Lorenzo Méndez, but everything seems to indicate that they will end in divorce.