Chiquis Rivera in mourning, suffers tragic and unexpected loss | Instagram

The beautiful singer Chiquis Rivera, daughter of Jenni Rivera, is in mourning after a lost totally painful and tragic that it turned out to be quite unexpected.

Yesterday Chiquis surprised all his followers after a strong statement in a live interview.

It was there that the singer revealed that her son Dallas, the puppy they adopted two months after getting married, lost his life.

He indicated that this had been the first time I talked about it and that the event had occurred in the month of November last year.

This was completely unexpected, since she was not at home when everything happened, but he was on a trip.

Last year Jenni Rivera’s oldest daughter had happily announced through her social networks when they had adopted the adorable puppy.

I present to you our son Dallas Méndez who came to brighten our home. God is good. “He wrote in the post.

In the interview, sad and remembering the ugly moments, the interpreter of “Completely” confessed that she had lost her life the day November 14th.

Purebred dogs of this breed often suffer from many diseases and he was from Korea, “said Lorenzo.

They assured that the puppy had passed away of nothing but I had previously submitted some health problems and cremated her body by keeping her ashes in a chest.

The person who cleans our house told us: ‘like he is not moving, ‘” said the singer.

It was then that she and her husband Lorenzo realized that their puppy had passed away.

I have an angel, as Lorenzo’s mother says, he saved me from something because it is good to have pets in the house. For that reason for me he is an angel, “he added.

Chiquis claimed that little by little he overcame the situationNo, it was a completely painful loss for both of them.

