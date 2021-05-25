Chiquis Rivera in dental floss provokes Lorenzo Méndez to say ‘everyone promotes their changarro’ and the reactions explode

Chiquis Rivera placeholder image It has been a revolution on Instagram after sharing a video where the rearguard is exposed. The interpreter of “Animate y Verás” promoted an “anti-cellulite” cream and to set the example that she uses the product, she showed her buttocks.

The video has provoked the reactions of many among which is his ex Lorenzo Mendez who would have reacted to such a sizzling video.

“Everyone promotes their changarro”, published the one who was the husband of the daughter of Jenni Rivera.

After “Suelta La Sopa” published the message, Lorenzo himself denied that it was a response to Chiquis saying, “Two different days … don’t hang out with your blowjobs. I don’t follow her. Nothing to see … smh … everything is for a note, no friends?“

Méndez’s fans applauded his response supporting the response to the Telemundo gossip program.

“Very good for you, defend yourself,” replied a fan. “They don’t know how to get people’s attention either and they need your help,” commented another user. “It had to be said and it was said,” another follower posted. “It’s good that you covered their mouths, very good friend”, it was also possible to read between the comments.

Chiquis Rivera’s original message was an advertisement for her new cream that supposedly helps to avoid cellulite.

“Like many women, I suffer with cellulite on my legs, as well as on my buttocks … that’s why it was very important for me to formulate a product that not only helps me, if not, also to other women who share this ‘dilemma’. Especially in these hot days, when we all want to walk with little clothes or in a bikini ”, wrote the interpreter of“ No Regresarás ”.