Chiquis Rivera in bikini shows off a tremendous figure | Instagram

Looking tremendous figure is that Chiquis Rivera shared a photograph wearing a tight bikini that highlights your curves.

Proud of her body, Janney Marín Méndez I hadn’t had a chance to share a snapshot of that style.

To her husband Lorenzo Mendez surely he loved this photograph; However, not the one that will be available to all Internet users on social networks as it is very discovered.

It seems that his Keto diet has given great results because despite being a curvy girl continues to have a spectacular figure.

In her post she appears wearing a pastel bikini, the top piece is a jacket that matches her bottom.

Chiquis also surprised with a pretty look different and originalHe accompanied himself with some glasses of that on top of a towel also with pastel color, while enjoying the sun in his pool.

The model is from a well-known store that sponsors Rivera because he constantly presumes the models in his account. Instagram.

Despite the fact that it has repeatedly been harshly criticized by Internet users Chiquis Rivera she continues to boast her figure, her curves and above all her indomitable but at the same time tender and friendly personality.

“You look so good! Keep up the hard work that is paying off, your summer ready,” “Echaaaa mommy,” “my queen of curves,” part of the comments the singer received.

As always her husband Lorenzo Mendez He finds himself supporting her in all the projects that she carries out as a good companion in life who admires her and especially who loves her because at every opportunity he shows it to her as in the comment boxes he cannot miss his.

Both are complicit and never miss the opportunity to show off the great love that they have and that are demonstrated in every opportunity they have.

