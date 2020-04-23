Chiquis Rivera imitates his mother Jenni Rivera in Tik tok | Instagram

Janney Marín Méndez Better known as Chiquis Rivera, she shared a video on her Tik tok account where she is imitating her mother Jenni Rivera.

Although on several occasions Chiquis was accused of wanting to copy the style of her mother because Jenni also sang regional Mexican music, becoming one of the iconic singers of Mexico and the United States.

Maybe if you hear the name of mother and daughter together come your memory that Chiquis “He took the husband from his mother”, and despite the fact that this matter has already been clarified, many people still think the same.

Fortunately, the problems between the two were solved, but perhaps not in the way they would have liked, whether they wanted to or not, there was always a thorn that continued in Jenni’s head, and from the moment she lost her life Chiquis the strange even more.

Fortunately, her career has proliferated a lot and despite not having her mother by her side, she remembers her at all times as in her most recent video in Tik tok.

“When your food is delicious! @Chiquisketo“ Shrimp Fettuccine Alfredo ”#ChiKeto #JenniRivera #SorPerra #NoSoyPerrisima #TikTok”, description of his publication.

Chiquis is cooking a delicious “Pasta Alfredo” While she dances as she always does, it is already a common thing to see her wag her hips, when suddenly she tastes her delight and savors it, she hears the voice of Jenni saying “I am a bitch, oh no not true … I am doggy” and Chiquis at Imitating her outlines a small smile and continues dancing.

Two hours ago he shared the video and immediately went viral on Instagram, he already has more than three hundred thousand reproductions.

Chiquis cooks continuously as she is carrying a Keto diet, and invites her followers to follow this diet routine and exercise made by herself to take more care of our diet.

.