Chiquis Rivera: “I was not born ready, I had to prepare myself”

Chiquis Rivera placeholder image shared the following message on Instagram: “I was not born ready, I had to prepare myself. Facing difficult moments, jumping over obstacles and learning to ignore those who did not believe in me. But thank God I’m standing here and smarter than ever! #Woman”. Words that more than 80 thousand people could read, since the post obtained more than 82 thousand likes.

Celebrities like Francisca Lachapel and Yuri They reacted, liking and responding to his statements, stating that for them, Chiquis is a powerful woman. The words of her fans were not long in coming, and many chose to declare their love for her and share that female empowerment with her.

Prior to this publication, Chiquis uploaded a video in which she asked for respect for women, ensuring that every time a woman does the same as men, she is labeled with words such as “bitch”, “anyone”, among others.

Here is the video with his words, where he also received support from others such as Jomari Goyso and Ana Bárbara.

