Chiquis Rivera hits with great body, diet and exercise | Instagram

The beautiful Chiquis Rivera has changed her habits, she has been making it known through her social networks for a long time, but now she has prepared a gift for all her followers, to reveal one of her secrets, training.

The singer previously revealed part of her secrets by sharing her book of the Keto diet, with which he ensures he maintains his figure, but not only that, he also usually shares some of his meals and recipes on social networks.

Now, the famous will share an exercise routine with Sarah Kudozian live on the Instagram accounts of both.

It may interest you: Photo Chiquis Rivera hits with a tremendous chiqui skirt

It was the same interpreter of Anímate and you will see who gave the news of the class so that her followers train with her and more in these moments of quarantine, what better way to take advantage of time at home.

Follow us on Facebook and get more from Show News!

As Chiquis shared, the live will be held at 11:00 Pacific time and no special equipment is needed to train with them from home.

Read also: Chiquis Rivera, they shout at her husband in the middle of the street having an embarrassing moment

Chiquis Rivera is not only proving her success as an entrepreneur, she continues to be strong in the music world where she recently released her single. The Destrampadas, along with two other greats of regional music.

Chiquis had previously shared images from the video where she got attention after being seen as a criminal taking photos after being arrested.

.