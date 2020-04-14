Chiquis Rivera hits with dream rearguard in video | Instagram

Singer Chiquis Rivera known for having a curvy body He showed off his great rearguard in a video, causing it to be the protagonist of it, looking like never before.

It is well known that she has a round and well worked rear, with which he is not ashamed and does not even tire of showing off.

If you know a little bit of history and the likes of Chiquis You will know that she is addicted to bullfighting so we can continuously see her wearing hip movements that are sure to make anyone who sees her sweat.

Janney Marin Méndez, Her married name is a successful woman with great talent despite the fact that many people have criticized her for years and even many dedicate themselves to it, it only causes Chiquis to be more sure of herself, which can be seen in her publications. living happy and enjoying the blessings it has.

“FashionNovaPartner -Here making me cool with the option” SLO-MO “on my phone, while I hope it’s 6pm to LIVE!” shared in its publication.

Despite the fact that the interpreter of “La Malquerida” He is wearing a full suit and a little quite wide in the area of ​​his rear guard, it was extremely tight so it shows even more, something that did not displease his fans.

The video is in slow motion reason why the panorama that is enjoyed is one hundred percent of her rear, she knows them, she presumes it and she enjoys it.

Daughter of the band diva Jenni Rivera Rest in peace, Chiquis has lived a large part of his life in controversy, however he has carried it out quite well during these years, today he is happily married She has a career that is slowly rising and will continue like this, enjoying and sending blessings to those who wish her evil.

