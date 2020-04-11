Chiquis Rivera she has pondered during these moments of quarantine and did not miss the moment to pose very flirtatious. In an Instagram post, the interpreter of “Animate y Verás” listed the three things she is grateful for.

“For the rain because it purifies”, was his first thanks.

“For my blue house, which is the roof over me,” he continued.

It should be noted that Chiquis posed in a casual outfit that detailed her entire rear since the photo was captured behind her back by her husband. Lorenzo Mendez.

“By nature because it is proof that God truly exists,” was the third thing for which Chiquis is grateful.

