Chiquis Rivera goes for a tacos and forgets the water with lemon

After all the controversy that was generated by showing her waist, which according to her has harvested at the point of diet, exercise and her water with lemon, Chiquis Rivera placeholder image showed up eating tacos as God intended. It turns out that the singer, who was very smug showing her bee waistband, gave herself a good sitting to taste what every Mexican loves: tacos.

Just a few days ago, the YouTube show business program, “Chisme No Like” claimed to have done their respective investigations and asserted that the singer had gone to Tijuana to get a liposculpture with a plastic surgeon. All this arises after the daughter of Jenni Rivera dance to the rhythm of Shakira, pull up her blouse and lower her pants to show her waist.

But the thing did not stop there, after they pointed her out for having supposedly operated, she mounted a video where she saw herself drinking her water with lemon saying: “It is not miraculous, you must eat well and exercise. But now he has shown the opposite, because if there is something that is loaded with calories, it is precisely the tacos, although there is no doubt that they are delicious.

Just yesterday the Grammy winner showed off her rear with a dental floss to promote a cellulite cream. This unleashed the admiration of many and the rejection of the same. One of those who gave his opinion was Lorenzo Mendez: “Everyone promotes their tern“. It is not known for sure if the message was with his ex. But it is not the first time that the singer thinks about something just after Chiquis does.

On the other hand, Chiquis was a guest on the program of her friend and fellow Estrella TV, Omar Chaparro, where revealed sexual intimacies and fantasies like, if you have a threesome, you would like it to be with another woman and a man. He also opened up and said that he loves to kiss and have strong butts grabbed.

There is no doubt that Chiquis Rivera is not afraid to show himself as he is, so he is the focus of criticism and accusations. As he has said on many occasions, it is worth it and what he considers of it is worth it.

