Chiquis Rivera exposes the ‘bubbles’ in a video with a swimsuit that makes Instagram burn

Chiquis Rivera placeholder image went viral for a new video he shared on Instagram. In the publication, the famous woman is seen with her back to the edge of a pool and showing all her rear. The star made this video to promote her new “anti-cellulite” cream.

As a good businesswoman, Rivera knows how to handle social networks perfectly. To market her new product from her Be Flawless Skin line, Chiquis leaves the “bubbles” exposed to show that she did not have cellulite using the new cream.

“Like many women, I suffer with cellulite on my legs, as well as on my buttocks … that’s why it was very important for me to formulate a product that not only helps me, if not, also to other women who share this ‘dilemma’. Especially in these hot days, we all want to walk with little clothes or in a bikini “, wrote the interpreter of” No Regresarás “.

Among her famous friends who showed their support were Amara “La Negra”, Helen Ochoa, Victoria La Mala, among many others.

The video did not escape the controversy since the image seemed very aggressive to many. All the controversy has been positive to promote the new product that Chiquis launched and that has made her more than happy.