Chiquis Rivera exposes her butt for promoting cellulite cream, but admits that she suffers from this

Much has been made of the recent uncovering of Chiquis Rivera placeholder image on Instagram and the reactions that it has provoked both in her ex-husband Lorenzo Méndez, as well as in other celebrities such as El Chapo de Sinaloa or the ex of Paulina Rubio, Nicolás Vallejo Nágera, also known as “Collate”. But Chiquis’s intention is to promote the use of a cream with which she has managed to fight cellulite.

The singer shared on Instagram that like many other women, she also struggles with this disease. Many other celebrities have stated that cellulite all people have, and this is a very common and harmless skin condition that causes the appearance of bumps and dimples on the thighs, among other areas of the body. Unfortunately in many cases this also generates insecurities in men and women, insecurities that also lead to self-esteem problems.

María Levy, for example, -daughter of actress Mariana Levy-, has also been making use of her social networks to expose how, depending on the poses, the body can be presented stylized for a photograph. Where the belly looks flat and the butt with a smooth skin without apparent imperfections, to later show how, on other occasions, this same body can also be seen more inflamed and even with cellulite, when before it looked smoother in appearance .

Chiquis Rivera in his publication said the following: “Me, like many women, I suffer with cellulite on my legs, as well as on my buttocks… That is why it was very important for me to formulate a product that not only helps me, but also other women who share this “dilemma”. Especially in these hot days, when we all want to walk with little clothes or in a bikini ”.

Even though the intention of the businesswoman and singer is obviously to sell her product, she has also expressed the desire of many women and men who daily fight this evil and yearn for something “as simple” as being able to wear a bikini or beachwear without feelings of Shame or shame, emotions that many tend to harbor when they live overweight or a couple of pounds extra.

For many the phrase: “I suffer with cellulite”, that Chiquis Rivera used within his text may go unnoticed, but others understand that in fact sometimes dealing with this generates many emotions and not all of them are necessarily positive.

Yalitza Aparicio raises her voice in a forceful way against racism and says: “My skin is respected”