Chiquis Rivera exploited the stage of the concert “Ellas y su Música” with her incredible presentation and sensuality



Chiquis Rivera blew up the stage of the Latin Grammy concert “Ellas y su Música” broadcast by Univision. Jenni Rivera’s daughter proved to be a true diva of regional Mexican music with her talent and beauty.

Singer Chiquis Rivera placeholder image was present at the concert that he broadcast Univision of Latin Grammy “They and their Music“, Where one of the most outstanding singers was precisely Chiquis. Not only did she look very elegant and sensual in a red dress, gloves of the same color and sparkling jewelry added to her pronounced neckline of the leg that reached her thigh. But she made it clear that she is already a diva of the regional mexican music when giving a amazing presentation that he had nothing to envy the others latin singers who were also at the concert for him Mother’s Day. Her talent and beauty spoke for themselves. To the surprise of the night, he presented it and shared the well-known background song American country music singer, Dolly Parton.

Chiquis always had the dream of following in the footsteps of her beautiful mother, the singer Jenni Rivera, who died in 2012 in a plane crash. Her eldest daughter not only took care of her siblings by taking the place of mother but also put all her heart and effort to become a singer at the height of the most renowned in the world. music industry Hispanic and so he let it be known last night.

Just yesterday, the day many celebrated their moms, Chiquis was not far behind and gave a majestic presentation. If in doubt, the Grammy Award winnerYou are seeing the fruits of so much hard work to make your dream a career. Tonight it was clear and so they let him know many in the different social networks after his outstanding performance in this emotional concert.

The Latin Grammy Academy celebrated “They and their Music”And it was a unique concert, whose mission was to celebrate the woman of the record industry and what better way than to do it with maximum representatives of Latin music. Thalia, Luis Fonsi Y Becky G were the masters of ceremony where a very special tribute was paid to Rocio durcal, Gloria Estefan Y Celia Cruz. Almost 20 artists were part of this show, which recognized the woman over the years.

Camilo, Prince royce and Víctor Manuel were the gentlemen who gave way to the excellent singers. Anitta, Lila Downs, Shaila Dúrcal, Leslie Grace, Alejandra Guzmán, La India, Milly Quezada, Olga Tañón, and Ana Bárbara, among many more, they offered the best of their talent on the stage.

They also highlighted the recognized Venezuelan dancer Siudy Garrido, who is not the first time that he surprises with his beauty and majestic interpretation in the art of flamenco. The singer-songwriter accompanied her Nella rojas. The latter also yielded tribute to renowned singer Vikki Carr with Olga Tañón and Paula Arenas. The interpreter of the musical hit “Cosas del Amor”, who is already 80 years old, was so moved that couldn’t hold back the tears. The singer born in El Paso, Texas confessed that she was 4 years old and did not step on a stage. She added that she had to retire from them to take care of her husband.

Ximena Sariñana was also one of the night’s favorites and, like Yuri, offered an incredible tribute to the incomparable Gloria Estefan.

Undoubtedly, a night that will remain in the memory of many and that paid him a well-deserved tribute to women in a celebration as important as “Mother’s Day.” Here we leave you all the concert for you to enjoy if you didn’t see it.

