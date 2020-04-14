Chiquis Rivera destroyed after strong insults on social networks | Instagram

Singer and businesswoman Chiquis Rivera once again he was the target of strong criticism on social networks after sharing an image in which he boasted his figure, however, some comments they were far from being the most flattering.

The controversial Janney Marin Méndez, better known as Chiquis Rivera The daughter of the remembered “band diva” constantly shares images with her fans through her social media accounts, however, on this particular occasion she received very strong comments.

Despite this, the singer He has not expressed any reaction since he knows that in the environment in which he operates there are many people who do not like his style, his music or his way of being.

The artist constantly publishes some images in which she appears in various ways without taking into account the critics that you can receive since you have shown a lot of security about yourself.

In recent instants the singer she appears sitting on a fence while wearing a tight hot pink pants, which showed her best attributes.

Even, together with the images you can read a small message from breath that agrees with the difficult days that the world is going through.

They are different moments, rare, perhaps they can be a little sad, but never lose hope and the joy of living. Smile! It is a special day, “wrote the interpreter on the postcard.

It is worth mentioning that the opinions towards the interpreter of “Go ahead and you will see“were divided since among the abuse he received were:

You look horrible.

How can you be so insignificant famous “.

Filthy filthy sow, I hate you.

Moreover, there were also some fans who came to her defense and praised her as they have on other occasions.

Always beautiful, one of her fans wrote to her, followed by heart emojis.

There were even some who invited her out

Would you like to go to the movies with me in August?

It is worth mentioning that the artist She is one of those who interacts with her fans which is why she answered most of the positive comments.

.