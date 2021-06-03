Chiquis Rivera congratulates her new heartthrob on his birthday

After weeks of rumors about her romantic situation, at last Chiquis Rivera placeholder image He has been seen in the company of Emilio Sánchez, his new heartthrob. The cameras of Despierta América (Univision) captured the singer in a restaurant in Los Angeles. As soon as Chiquis saw the morning cameras, he quickly let go of Emilio’s hand and he moved away from his side.

Despite the journalist’s insistence, Chiquis preferred to remain silent and not give details about her relationship with the photographer, who was supposedly a friend of her ex-husband, the singer Lorenzo Méndez.

In addition to being captured together, on their social networks there are some photos that both have recently shared, showing that they are in a good moment.