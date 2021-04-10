Chiquis Rivera confirms that he suffered domestic violence

Chiquis Rivera is once again the center of attention by making a strong confession that has left all his followers with their mouths open. And it turns out that the 35-year-old singer raised her voice to denounce that she was a victim of domestic violence through a series of messages that she has published on her social networks. Jenni Rivera’s eldest daughter revealed the date and time of an event that she did not want to leave in the dark to inspire other women who are also going through a situation similar to hers.

© @ chiquis

Some suspicious have deduced that during that time she was still married to Lorenzo Méndez and even her fans accepted the accusations she made as valid. Johnny lopez, Chiquis’s brother, who recently claimed that his ex-brother-in-law physically abused her.

Without mentioning or giving specific names, Chiquis pointed out that if her alleged attacker does not remember what happened, she would see to it that that episode is never forgotten.

“March 21, 2020 at 2 am … a date I will never forget. But if you forgot, I’ll take care of reminding you … ”, wrote the Latin Grammy winner.

And at the end, he shared the call line for all people who go through an issue of abuse to declare their case before the law anonymously. “If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 (for Spanish press 2).”

© @ chiquis

Similarly, it is unknown whether so far Janney Marin Rivera – his first name – has filed a formal complaint in court.

Finally, the affected woman called on all women through inspiring advice to be afraid and take action on the matter with a reality that hits many women around the world. “Women: do not allow yourself to be manipulated, do not allow yourself to be humiliated by any ‘man’ … take courage and denounce,” he said courageously.