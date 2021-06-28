Chiquis Rivera confirms that Aunt Pita Saavedra who sexually abused her as a child



Chiquis Rivera confirms that it was not Aunt Pita Saavedra who abused her when she was just an 11-year-old girl.

Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez. / .

In the midst of the scandal that occurred when the son of the Chiquis Rivera’s aunt, Sebastián, accused her own mother Pita Saveedra of having been the woman who allegedly sexually abused Chiquis Rivera at eleven years old, her own aunt Pita Saavedra gave an exclusive interview to the Univision program “El Gordo y La Flaca”, where they assure that Chiquis Rivera confirmed to them that it was not Aunt Pita who abused her.

At the interview, Pita Saavedra She does not know the reasons why her son could have pointed this out to her. What did happen was that, when Sebastián made those strong statements about his mother, Aunt Pita took out a statement on social networks and implored him to Chiquis Rivera placeholder image Please come out to defend her and say that it was not she the one who sexually abused her at age 11 and that did Chiquis: confirmed that it was not Pita Saavedra who committed the abuse.

According to the journalist, David Veladez, Chiquis told them on the phone that it was not Aunt Pita but that he was someone very close to his mother and that, for now, he would not give the name of the person, who preferred to keep it for him. As for Pita, he said that the father of Jenni Rivera, Don Pedro Rivera, could be interested in such a scandal happening, since apparently he would be the executive producer of a new project and this would give him publicity.

Pita Saavedra she says she doesn’t know why her son did this. But he made it very clear that it could be a smear campaign by some of the people in his family. However, Johnny López, the younger brother of Chiquis Rivera, posted on social media that he loved the Aunt Pita. The latter supports the children of Jenni Rivera. He says they took a long time to hold Rosie Rivera accountable.

He also hinted that, when her mother, the same mother of her sister Doña Rosa, died, Jenni had left money in that woman’s account and that, shortly after, it was gone and that she would like to know where it is. He added that he would be very happy if that money was given to the children of Jenni Rivera, since it was what “La Diva de la Banda” always said, that she works so hard for her children.

We will have to wait if one day Chiquis Rivera tell who it was that woman who abused her when she was just a child. While, Pita Saavedra It seems that he is preparing a legal defense of this type of accusation and he let the reporter of "El Gordo y La Flaca" know.