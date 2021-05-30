Chiquis Rivera confessed that his father is now a Christian and gives Bible classes in prison

Chiquis Rivera placeholder image, confessed that his father, Trino Marín, who is serving a long sentence for having sexually raped her, her little sister Jacky and her aunt Rosie Rivera, who is now a Christian and teaches Bible classes in jail.

So he told his grandmother, in ‘Doña Rosa Rivera Cocina’, the YouTube show that the family matriarch has, where he tells anecdotes while preparing a dish or, in this case, while interviewing and remembering childhood moments of his family.

This saturday was Chiquis who was with her grandmother while they cooked a baked chicken, protein that is part of your keto diet.

In the talk they talked a little about everything, but they especially focused on Chiquis’s childhood because he spent much of his time with Dona Rosa while Jenni workedas the lady was a full-time housewife.

Among the anecdotes, they said that Chiquis was very naughty when she was little, they even ran her out of a kindergarten because at nap time, instead of going to sleep, he would steal socks from his companions while they were resting. Or when stuck a chicken leg bone in the VCR and messed it up.

The promo of the interview promised that they would talk about Trino, who is serving a long sentence for having sexually abused his daughters Chiquis, Jacky and his sister-in-law Rosie when they were all minors.

The first question was if her dad knew that she was on tv And she was just as famous as the late Jenni Rivera was at the time.

“Once I spoke with my father, two years ago, he told me that they watched me on television and that there they called him father-in-law“, He began recounting very naturally.

“What It was very strange to see that some of the prisoners had photos of me, and that they called him father-in-law… It’s the only thing he told me, that he watched me on television and that I watched my whole life… Well, I told him: ‘It’s not my whole life because they tell a lot of lies on television’ ”.

Chiquis, before answering the next question, He confessed to his grandmother that he had not spoken to Trino since the day of his wedding with Lorenzo Méndez, Than the one who talks to him the most Jacky, who calls him at least twice a month.

What was Doña Rosa’s next question? If she believed her father had changed.

“I think so, when I spoke with my dad I felt different. He is already a Christian, he was a Catholic, teaches Bible classes, you can say pastor, I don’t know if it’s the right word in jail, preacher … I want to believe that it has changed and I like to expect the best from peopleSee the positive part ”, he concluded and said goodbye to his grandmother and went to see his chicken.

