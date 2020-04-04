As the daughter of the deceased Jenni Rivera, Chiquis Rivera It was clear to him that he was facing immense shoes to fill when he launched himself as a singer in the genre of his mother, the Mexican regional. Today, not only has it become one of its most successful representatives, but it wants to revolutionize it.

For this, he has summoned other stars such as Amandatitita, Helen Ochoa and Ely Quintero, in a project that they are “doing with respect”, Chiquis said during an interview with Efe via videoconference, in which he showed the privacy of his house and his imposing closet.

The artist, a benchmark, thus advocated for the feminine union and the evolution of the genre, because “it is something that is sorely lacking”.

THE FEMALE UNION GESTS THE REVOLUTION

The first step was taken in February, when he launched “Exit Ticket”, a fusion of Mexican cumbia, with rap and pop, together with Amandatitita. The song has achieved 2.9 million views on YouTube in six weeks and became a hit within the genre.

Now, with a publishing pace similar to that of urban music artists, he presents “Las destrampadas”, a song in which he had the collaboration of Helen Ochoa and Ely Quintero, two of the main exponents of the group of young artists from the Mexican region who have called themselves “Mexillennials”.

“All women need more support in general, but in particular in our music industry“Said Chiquis, who was one of the pioneers, three years ago, in starting the conversation on the subject of gender equality in Latin music.

“To continue empowering ourselves we have to continue, or begin to unite, in our genre, which is something that does not happen,” said the singer, who clarified that to achieve the objective, they have to “continue to promote changes,” not only because of the exponents already recognized, but “to open space for new artists.”

The 34-year-old singer told how she had not managed to forge friendships with the artists who now accompany her due to different external factors. Specifically, he referred, without going into detail, to Helen, with whom he kept separate “because there are people” who wanted him that way.

The situation changed when “I made a playlist (on Spotify) called‘ Chingonas ’ and I put their songs there. They wrote to thank me and we connected there, ”said Chiquis.

After this approach they went out to dinner and presented the song after which, in just two months, they were very satisfied with the result.

SATISFACTION OF THE HANDS OF “LAS DESTRAMPADAS”

“Las destrampadas”, composed by Eddy Castillo, Adrián Armendáriz and Chiquis herself, is a danceable song, with a strong component of the most important elements of band music.

It is accompanied by a music video in which the three artists party with their best disco “looks”.

They arrive alone and leave alone, after dancing, drinking and breaking several glasses and more than one bottle.

“We had a lot of fun doing it,” assured the artist while the memory made her smile and recalled that they ended up in “14 hours, but it was non-stop.”

THE ROUTINE WHILE REINFORCING THE GENDER

Although he did not decline to give information about his future plans, Chiquis said he will continue in his efforts to strengthen relationships between female exponents of his gender and creatively push music.

Her fans will be able to see her on television this month on the show “I have talent, a lot of talent”, which airs on Estrella TV and already had several episodes recorded before all non-essential activities in her state, California, were suspended as part of efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

The artist has more than two weeks at home with her husband, also singer Lorenzo Méndez – former vocal leader of the Banda El Limón -, and her younger brother Johnny López, 19 years old.

The singer said that in her quarantine days she has “cooked, ordered, cleaned, everything.”

“One day I took it for myself and told them that they were the ones who had to take care of me, but from the rest we have developed a good routine ”he confessed.

