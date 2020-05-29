In the midst of an alleged marriage crisis with Lorenzo Méndez, Chiquis Rivera breaks the silence Jenni Rivera’s daughter tells what is currently happening in her life “I will face things when I’m ready,” she said.

Nothing was saved! In the midst of an alleged crisis in her marriage to Lorenzo Méndez, the singer Chiquis Rivera breaks the silence and tells what is currently happening in her life.

Through her Instagram stories, and which took up the official Instagram account of the program Suelta la sopa, Jenni Rivera’s daughter opened her heart: “I will face things when I am ready,” she said.

Nearly 290,000 reproductions, and with more than 12,000 likes, including the Puerto Rican actress and singer Maribel Guardia, as well as Beatriz Adriana Solís, daughter of the Buki, this video shows Chiquis Rivera saying the following:

“People who have been asking, I’m fine. Like all of you, I also have difficult days, days where I do not feel like doing certain things, where I am angry at certain people and well things that happen, especially in this quarantine, I think it is helping us to reflect, as we always do. I mean, but also realizing a lot of things ”.

The daughter of Jenni Rivera, who looks with little makeup in this video, confirms again that she is fine, but that she likes to be very transparent with her followers:

“If today I woke up bad, well I woke up bad, and if there are people who I dislike, well I dislike them, but then I come back and say ok, I know I have a social responsibility, but that also requires that I be honest and transparent with you and also go back to my inner peace and say ‘you know what? It’s okay”.

Chiquis Rivera confessed that “he got on the machine” to exercise and he felt much better, in addition to revealing that this week is very important because his new album will be released on Friday and you have to focus on that, the positive things, the things that give strength to get ahead, that inspire, that bring happiness and that bring joy.

“But yes, I am a human being, I also cry, I also suffer, I also go through all the things that you also go through. Unfortunately, there are people who do not respect your privacy and therefore they start to judge, to assume, to put ‘more sauce’, ‘more cream’, more everything, ‘on the tacos. ‘”

To finish, the singer expressed herself this way: “You know, I always face things, always, if I have not done it, I tell you why I am going to do it when I want, what I say and that I am ready and ready to do that. “

Immediately, some followers of this account reacted to the message that Chiquis Rivera shared: “This must be another theater, by chance it is going to release an album and all this happens, by chance? Incredible as people try to achieve what with pure talent cannot. ”