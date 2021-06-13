Chiquis Rivera boasts her voluptuous rear with tight leggings and sets Instagram on fire

Singer Chiquis Rivera the temperature rose on Instagram by posting a photo of a concert where he performed recently in Colorado. The famous wore wearing very tight black leggings that highlighted her voluptuous rear while showing off her waist with a short top. Strolling the stage, Chiquis let all his fans praise him the attribute that most flatters him: his “tail”.

The sensuality of Chiquis Rivera placeholder image was overwhelmed when it was put tight leggings with which your rear was the protagonist of the look she used to sing to her fans. Chiquis gave herself in soul on stage, just like her mother did Jenni Rivera, but his “rearguard” could not go unnoticedIt is evident that it is one of the qualities for which his admirers go out of his way.

It is not the first time Chiquis Rivera shows off her butt. Recently and very removed from grief, she also boasted it in your Instagram account his “tail” With a transparent dress that revealed a black panties and also moved her butt without any kind of shame. We already know that she knows what her gifts are and how to heat up the social network.

As for her personal life, the singer no longer hides her relationship with the photographer Emilio Sánchez and that made her ex Lorenzo Méndez react. Both (Chiquis and Lorenzo) returned to the attack and strong hints were sent. Remember that when it was just a rumor that Chiquis already had a new beau, Lorenzo said that Emilio was his friend, hinting at some kind of betrayal in this regard. But the truth is that Becky G’s photographer has shown drool by Chiquis Rivera placeholder image and she is happy and content.

As for what he takes and brings back what is within the Rivera family. Juan Rivera threatened Lupillo Rivera to tell everything if he continues to speak ill of him. Apparently, Lupillo called his brother a thief and that is why Juan Rivera wanted to go out to clarify everything that has happened between them and confessed the bad relationship he has had with him on several occasions.

As for the audit that Jenni Rivera’s children requested from their mother’s companies. One of Chiquis’s brothers had to ask for it. She could not, because two weeks before Jenni’s death, according to Juan Rivera, she removed Chiquis from the will. Given this, Rosie Rivera decided to resign as the executor of Jenni’s companies and is now preparing Jacqie Rivera, Jenni’s second daughter to take care of everything.