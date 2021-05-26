Chiquis Rivera boasts her explosive curves to the rhythm of the “Pink Panther” but they call her “Miss Piggy”

Singer Chiquis Rivera continues to give something to talk about and it has been in the focus of the press all week. On this occasion, the beautiful singer with Mexican roots went out to make a waste of beauty modeling its explosive curves. Using a sexy dress ultra glued pink and neckline in the leg moved to the rhythm of the song of the famous cartoon The Pink Panther, but many did not consider her sensual and They called her Miss Piggy between many other things.

Very removed from grief, Chiquis she wiggled and spun around so her fans had a complete view of all her explosive attributes and in the background it had the famous song that takes us all to think about the Pink Panther. Certainly, the non-regulars the singer threw their poison at her and this time, Chiquis she did not remain silent and replied like a lady:

“Miss piggy“Wrote the follower and she replied:” And what are you ??? You don’t even have a picture on your profile ”. Others also left some criticism for the singer: “But the Pink Panther is skinny”, “Don’t stain, that lemon water made you crazier”, “How strange her body, it changes all the time”, “Where did you leave the frog René ?.

But the truth is that they were mostly flattery and even a marriage proposal and everything for what many consider: “A perfect and self-confident woman.” Just a few hours earlier, Chiquis made a post on her Instagram account who spoke of self-love: “Love yourself, accept yourself and approve yourself as you are… and if you want to some arrangements here and there, it is also worth …“. This after having done the promotion of one against cellulite while showing your rear with a white dental floss.

We do not know if the famous one published that message of “the arrangements” precisely because of the comments they made in the entertainment program “Chisme No Like”, where they called her a liar and where they say that she traveled to Tijuana to have a liposculpture with a plastic surgeon.

In addition to the ridicule that has been generated for talking about his tricks to lose weight: balanced diet, supplements, a lot of exercise and water with lemon, which could be taken as a simple reaction to everything that Chiquis publishes, does and does not do, his own singer made a clarification: “Lemon water is not miraculous and requires discipline in other ways.”

There is no doubt that Chiquis, perhaps because of the years she has been dealing with comments of all kinds that range from the greatest love from fans to strong criticism, have made her know how to drive in this sense and always manage to emerge victorious.