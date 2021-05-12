Chiquis Rivera blames Lorenzo Méndez for not being divorced yet but he responds: “Yes we are …”

Almost a year after separating, the singer Chiquis Rivera placeholder image Y Lorenzo Mendez they are still on a “carry and carry” through the television cameras. On this occasion, the Jenni Rivera’s daughter told our friends about Tell me what you know: “Yes the divorce is almost, I believe, I’m just waiting for him to answer”, alluding to the fact that the divorce would not yet be signed. But later the reporters went after the singer and asked him about this: “Oh, it’s all agreed… That’s right… Yes, everything is signed, we are already divorced“He said, thus denying the singer.

The reporter also asked the former member of The Lemon Band if one of the causes of supposedly no be divorced it was the money and the singer responded with a resounding “No.” Same answer he gave when inquiring about whether he already had a girlfriend. They also asked him about some alleged chapters of a program that the ex-partner did some time ago and if he was receiving money from the Rivera family in this sense. Lorenzo said that he did not know what they were talking about, that he had not seen them and reiterated that he was very busy with a concert tour and his musical career.

But when they named Chiquis’s supposed new romance, Becky G’s photographer, Emilio Sánchez, he limited himself to answering: “… Emilio what ?, oh no! guys come in (let’s go) ”and he withdrew with a smile on his face. Without a doubt, this is an uncomfortable situation for both singers and all the stir that the separation has caused.

For his part, Chiquis Rivera has also been working very hard. Just a few days ago he hit a majestic presentation at the Latin Grammy Awards “Ellas y su Música”, where the highest representatives of the recording industry and Latin music met. The talent and beauty of the singer spoke for themselves and left many with their jaws on the ground. Without a doubt, a worthy representative of regional Mexican music.

Regarding the controversy that was generated recently for presuming her bee waist in social networks and that she, very frontally came out to clarify saying: “I have the waist for which I work. I eat healthier, I exercise a lot and drink lemon water on an empty stomach and that has helped me a lot ”, there is also a lot of talk.

The show business Gossip No Like ensures that the singer went to do a liposculpture with a plastic surgeon in Tijuana. The truth is that, with or without surgery, divorced or not, Chiquis Rivera continues to be one of the favorites of Hispanic entertainment.

