Chiquis Rivera tries to calmly take the issue of her divorce with Lorenzo Méndez, from whom she announced her separation last September just over a year after their wedding. Although it has not been an easy process, the singer seeks to remain serene in her personal life, and one of her escapes seems to be the kitchen.

In the comfort of her home, Chiquis prepared a lentil soup that she bragged about how well it turned out. And with that skill in the kitchen, he conquered several of his followers.