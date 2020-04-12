Chiquis Rivera and Lorenzo Méndez reveal intimacy in their luxurious love nest | Instagram

The couple made up of Chiquis Rivera and Lorenzo Méndez show their home in Long Beach, California for the first time.

The imposing mansion is the love nest in which Chiquis Rivera and Lorenzo Mendez Their days have passed since the two married, on June 29, 2019 in Pasadena California.

The singer of 34 years, daughter of the “diva de la banda”, married to the ex-vocalist of La Original Banda el Limón at a wedding in which there was a row between the artist’s security elements with members of the press who tried to capture some of the moments on the link.

Now after almost a year that the couple is about to meet, both are happy in their home, which is located in one of the most exclusive places in California.

It is worth mentioning that property It has enough spaces for the couple to carry out all their activities.

The same singer through a video He toured the spaces of his luxurious mansion.

The interpreter of “Go ahead and you will see“he welcomed the cameras into his home.

Hi !, Welcome, my home is your home, said the singer and businesswoman.

Upon entering the home, a large hall welcomes visitors, which consists of a small room composed of gray and red armchairs, a coffee table, a fireplace, as well as a throne-shaped chair.

In the place where the steps to go upstairs are located, the daughter of the “diva del corrido“he set up a small bar.

Similarly, the oldest of the remembered singer’s children showed a very important place in the property, the kitchen, where she and her husband, the also singer, have spent very pleasant moments cooking.

It has a rectangular bar in the center, where the couple he usually has breakfast or dinner without having to go to the dining room.

Continuing with the tour, the star shared the most special place in the house, the main bedroom where she and her husband share more than their beautiful nights.

In the room, tones predominate golden, such as the color of the headboard, the doors and the chandelier that illuminate this space.

Also, some other details in the bedroom did not go unnoticed, such as a white room with violet cushions and a large mirror that helps you decide on the best outfits to wear especially on special occasions.

Likewise, like a whole celebrity He could not miss a large enough wardrobe in which he showed that his collection of shoes occupy an entire wall.

In addition to a number that complete the outfits of the artist and businesswoman.

Finally, like all home, you could not do without a large swimming pool which is surrounded by green areas and a large garden, the Jacuzzi is outdoors.

.