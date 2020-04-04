Chiquis Rivera Y Lorenzo Mendez They reappeared together after rumors spread that there was a gap between the couple. It was the “Drop the Soup” program that reported that the couple had not been seen in the posts they both make on Instagram.

The interpreter of “Animate y Verás” had dedicated a post to Lorenzo where he said how much he loved him and how much he meant in his life.

After another week, Chiquis published a photo where they are very close in this quarantine in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic. The two look happy to be in company and living the “quarantine life”.

