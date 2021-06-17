Chiquis Rivera and her incredible mansion in Los Angeles

In 2016, Chiquis Rivera was forced to get rid of the house he had inherited from his mother, Jenny Rivera, and in which he lived for a few years after the death of his mother. Then, in 2018, he was able to acquire on his own the home of his dreams in which he lived with his four brothers, a beautiful mansion located in the town known as Sylmar, a neighborhood north of Los Angeles, California. The property has four bedrooms, five baths, a large patio and a lot of more than half an acre.

© @ chiquisChiquis acquired a luxurious mansion in 2018 valued at $ 1 million

As reported by the El Gordo y la Flaca (Univision) program, Janney Marín Rivera bought the luxurious home for $ 770,000. As noted by Sandy Flores, an expert in real estate, in the report “a price at which he could not say no because he has already made a profit, since it is currently valued at one million dollars.”

The style of the house is Spanish type and has solid steel doors and brick walls for protection. In the same way, it has a large distribution that includes a large kitchen, living room, a swimming pool that connects to a small waterfall and a huge patio to celebrate special occasions with your large family and friends.

© @ chiquis

As we have seen through his social networks, every time Chiquis organizes a meeting at home, he does not have to worry about parking, since the house has an immense space to accommodate several cars.

It also has an area for sports as it has a basketball court, a gas fire pit for diners and a large place to install a motor home!

© @ chiquisThe property has a basketball court and a large waterfall