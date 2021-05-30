Chiquis Rivera and Emilio Sánchez confirmed their romance with a photograph – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

After weeks of speculation, Chiquis Rivera confirmed her romance with photographer Emilio Sánchez, after the young man shared a photograph of the couple kissing. This was the first time they shared something like this on social media.

From his Instagram account, Emilio Sánchez shared a snapshot of the couple kissing. In the post, he wrote “Chiquis, I love you. More than anything in this world ”. Although at the moment the photograph is not available in his profile, as it would have been deleted.

The multi-star photographer later shared a story with Janicka López, Chiquis Rivera’s sister, whom he allegedly thanked for bringing the couple together.

Everything indicates that the possibility of a reconciliation between “Chiquis Rivera and Lorenzo Méndez was very far away and that Chiquis’s new romance is getting stronger and stronger. Just this weekend, during Emilio’s birthday, the artist dedicated some nice words to his partner.

From his social networks, the collaborator of Becky G and other stars of international stature published a photograph with Janney Marín, real name of “Chiquis”, and explained that it would be his most precious gift on this new birthday.

“All I want for my birthday is a …”, the photographer wrote next to an image in which he appeared planting a kiss on the cheek of the winner of a Latin Grammy last year.

The photograph immediately caused a stir, as so far both had denied the possibility of a romance. Before Emilio’s gesture, Chiquis responded with an extremely caramelized and spicy comment: “Your wishes are my orders,” he wrote next to a peach emoji, in relation, perhaps, to a part of his body.

In the photograph, Janicka López also wrote a message that confirmed what had already been suspected for a few weeks: “Well, you already have it”, she said, causing the surprise of the singer’s followers, who reacted to the comment with hundreds of “me like”.

Despite this clear romantic gesture and the fact that her courtship was now confirmed, during an interview with the magazine Despierta América, the controversial and famous singer assured that Emilio was only a friend, with whom she wanted to enjoy the celebration of her birth.