Chiquis Rivera and Emilio Sánchez confirm their romance with a kiss | INSTAGRAM

After several weeks of speculation, the famous singer Chiquis Rivera just confirmed her Romance with the photographer Emilio Sánchez, after the young man shared a video while they gave a touching kiss.

Everything happened recently from your account Instagram, when the photographer shared a short clip of a kiss that he shared with the singer, in the publication, he wrote “Chiquis, tea love. More than anything in this world ”, although, it is worth mentioning that until this moment the publication is no longer available in your profile, as it would have been eliminated, we assume that due to the uproar it caused.

Later, the renowned captor of the best angles of multiple stars shared a story with Janicka López, Chiquis Rivera’s sister, whom he allegedly thanked for having lovingly united the alleged partner.

You may also be interested: Moving talent, Chiquis Rivera looks with only brightness

Now, thanks to this, everything indicates that the possibility of a reconciliation between Chiquis Rivera and Lorenzo Méndez has been far behind and that the new romance of the artist is getting stronger, because only this weekend, during the birthday of Emilio, the artist dedicated some nice words to his now sentimental partner.

From their social media, the collaborator of Becky G and other stars of international stature published a photograph with Janney Marín, real name of “Chiquis”, and explained that it would be his most precious gift on this new birthday, clearly this has caused the audience on social networks go crazy to the max.

“All I want for my birthday is a …”, wrote the photographer next to an image in which he appeared planting a kiss on the cheek of the winner of a Latin Grammy last year, and as expected , the photograph immediately caused a stir, as so far both had denied the possibility of a romance.

Before Emilio’s gesture, Chiquis responded with an extremely caramelized and spicy comment alike: “Your wishes are my orders,” he wrote next to a peach emoji, in relation, perhaps, to a part of his body, which stands out too much in other publications of the Jenny Rivera’s daughter.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

In the aforementioned publication, Janicka López also wrote a message that confirmed what had already been suspected for a few weeks: “Well, you already have it”, she expressed, causing the surprise of the singer’s followers, who reacted to the comment with hundreds of ” I like”.

However, of this clear romantic gesture by the smile catcher, and that his courtship was now confirmed, during an interview with a famous American Latin magazine, the controversial and famous singer assured that Emilio was only a friend, with whom he loved enjoy your birthday celebration.

“I want to enjoy my friend because it is his birthday today,” he expressed with a serious face to the cameras of the American morning show, this fact did nothing but cause confusion to all the fans, they have even commented repeatedly that perhaps Emilio is being “friendzoneado” by the singer.

We cannot do more than wait for Chiquis herself to dare publicly to confirm or deny the speculations of her audience, what we do know with certainty is that she is reaping many successes both at work, as well as personally and for those motives he looks extremely happy.