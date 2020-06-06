Chiquis Rivera and Becky G are set to fight over a man in “Jolene,” a Spanish version of the Dolly Parton classic that they play as a duo on Rivera’s new album Playlist.

Due to their roots, Rivera and Becky G grew up listening to regional Mexican music, but also heard country music in their native California. The fact that Parton has given them their endorsement for this new version was very important to them.

“I respect her a lot as a woman, as a singer, she is an icon,” Rivera said in an interview conducted by Zoom.

“She’s a warrior in country music,” added Becky G in the same video call, each from home. “I think doing it in Spanish was like that little piece of magic.”

The new version was released along with the album in late May. As in the original, but to the rhythm of cumbia, he asks a seductive woman with green eyes and a siren’s song: “don’t take my man away, please … although it’s easy for you to steal my love”.

They recorded it separately just before the quarantine due to the pandemic and their respective video, which comes out on June 12, they did it in the middle of their confinement with the help of a green screen. “We had to mate, but we found a way,” said Rivera.

The story of “Jolene” is very different from Ticket Exit, one of the five songs on the album co-written by Rivera. This song, which she plays with Amandititita, is also a message for a third in disagreement, but instead of asking her to leave, she thanks him for opening her eyes.

“If there is a woman who can enter into your relationship and take your man from you, it was never yours,” Rivera said.

Becky, known for hits like Pajamas and Mayores, has another approach.

“Although I am little, I am also very spicy, I would be very well in such a situation,” he said seriously and quoted the song La Gran Señora by Jenni Rivera, Chiquis’s late mother. “Even if you don’t like it, you have to understand, what’s mine is mine and I’m not going to let it go.”

Rivera was looking to make a kind of sleepover with “Playlist”, which also has Helen Ochoa and Ely Quintero as guests. The album includes several danceable songs and fuses cumbia, norteño and banda.

It was produced by the Mexican regional music composer and producer Luciano Luna and Ulises Lozano, from the Mexican band Kinky and husband of Amandititita; and it was recorded in part in the northern Mexican state of Sinaloa, “the cradle of the band,” Rivera said.

Although Rivera and Becky G have thousands of followers and are normally accompanied by assistants, their appreciation for housewives and working mothers has increased during quarantine as they have to do their housework.

“My respects to the housewives. I have been cooking, organizing every corner of my house, I am tired, I cook, I wash clothes, I have to record videos, so I really pay my respects, ”said Rivera. “They are heroes because it is a lot of work to be at home and support the family.”

“I’m praying for you because it’s a lot,” added Becky G, who said that before the interview she had also spoken with Rivera about laundry.

