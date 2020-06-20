© Copyright (c) 2020 Telemundo.

Chiquis Rivera moved his followers with a video of his childhood

Tell me what you know

Remembering is living and that is very clear Chiquis Rivera, who shared, on his social networks, a home video in which he is seen modeling for the camera lens.

The material, which was recorded on December 30, 1988, shows the daughter of Jenni Rivera and José Trinidad showing off her best poses, as if she were a professional model.

At the beginning of the video Chiquis is seen giving the bottle to her doll, but seconds later, various members of her family encouraged her to leave her toy and what better He will give them a smile and model them.

Without any penalty, the minor ignored them and seized the night with the tenderness she wasted.

Back then, the singer today he was only three years old and she did not imagine what the world of modeling had in store for her, because two years later he won his first beauty pageant.

« Chiquis Chiquitita modeling. Fun fact. I won Little Miss Long Beach at the age of 5, » she wrote in her video description.

After seeing the material, his followers dedicated several comments to him, in which they emphasized that Since she was little, she showed that being on stage was her thing.

« It is natural in you. You are a pro », « Adorable from day one », « You are beautiful since you were a baby », « You show us that you have always had that mentality », are just some of the compliments she has received his memory video.